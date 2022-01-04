SE

Tencent sells $3.01 bln stake in Singapore tech group Sea

Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday sold a stake worth $3.01 billion in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd.

Tencent sold 14.5 million shares in Sea Ltd at $208 each in a block trade, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It had said on Tuesday it would reduce its voting power in the U.S.-listed firm to under 10%.

Sea and Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

