Tencent says will open a regional hub in Singapore for Southeast Asia

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent said on Tuesday it would open a new office in Singapore that will be its regional hub for Southeast Asia.

"The new office is a strategic addition to our current offices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand," the company said in a statement.

