Tencent says 'reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding'

Pei Li Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Tencent is "reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding", a company spokesperson said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with the Chinese tech company.

Tencent shares fell nearly 10% in Hong Kong after Trump's order, which goes into effect in 45 days.

