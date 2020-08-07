Tencent says 'reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding'

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tencent is "reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding", a company spokesperson said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with the Chinese tech company.

Tencent shares fell nearly 10% in Hong Kong after Trump's order, which goes into effect in 45 days.

(Reporting by Pei Li; editing by Jason Neely)

