Tencent says its apps remain functional and available for download

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings' 0700.HK apps remain functional and available for download, the company said on Wednesday in response to local media reports that the Chinese tech giant has been prevented by regulators from publishing updates to its apps.

"We are continuously working to enhance user protection features within our apps, and also have regular cooperation with relevant government agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Our apps remain functional and available for download," the company said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman )

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.