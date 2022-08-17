Tencent reports its first-ever revenue drop as regulations and COVID-19 bite

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK reported on Wednesday its first ever quarterly sales fall, hurt by a lack of game approvals and regulations that limit playing time, as well as COVID-19 lockdowns and a weak economy that squeezed ad sales.

Tencent, the world's largest video game company and the operator of the WeChat messaging platform, said revenue fell 3% to 134.034 billion yuan ($19.78 billion) for the three months ended June 30.

Analysts on an average expected 134.6 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

