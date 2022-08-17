Tencent reports its first-ever revenue drop as regulations and COVID-19 bite

Contributor
Josh Ye Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's Tencent Holdings reported on Wednesday its first ever quarterly sales fall, hurt by a lack of game approvals and regulations that limit playing time, as well as COVID-19 lockdowns and a weak economy that squeezed ad sales.

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK reported on Wednesday its first ever quarterly sales fall, hurt by a lack of game approvals and regulations that limit playing time, as well as COVID-19 lockdowns and a weak economy that squeezed ad sales.

Tencent, the world's largest video game company and the operator of the WeChat messaging platform, said revenue fell 3% to 134.034 billion yuan ($19.78 billion) for the three months ended June 30.

Analysts on an average expected 134.6 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 6.7756 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; editing by Jason Neely)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters