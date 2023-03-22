Tencent reports first annual revenue drop

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 22, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings 0700.HK reported a drop in annual revenue for the first time ever, as China's economic slowdown due to the pandemic and a long-running regulatory crackdown took a toll.

The world's largest video game company and the operator of the WeChat messaging platform turned in a revenue of 554.55 billion yuan for 2022, down 1% from a year earlier.

Analysts on an average expected Tencent's revenue to drop by about a percent to 555.15 billion yuan for 2022.

Its revenue for the fourth quarter ended December rose 1% from a year earlier to 144.95 billion yuan, versus a consensus estimate for about 144 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

