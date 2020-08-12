Tencent Q2 profit beats as games outperform

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK said second-quarter net profit rose 37%, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept people indoors.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 33.1 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) profit for the three months through June. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 27.56 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 29% to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.9474 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Pei Li, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.