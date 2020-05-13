Tencent Q1 revenue jumps 26% as lockdowns spur game spending

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK said on Wednesday net profit in its first quarter rose 6%, beating market estimates, boosted by high demand for its video games during the pandemic.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 28.90 billion yuan ($4.07 billion) profit for the three months through March. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 23.84 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 26% to 108.07 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 101.42 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.0936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

