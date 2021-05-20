Tencent Q1 profit rises 65%

HONG KONG, May 20(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 65% rise in quarterly profit.

Tencent, the world's largest gaming firm by revenue, booked profit of 47.77 billion yuan ($7.42 billion) for the three months through March, ahead of an average analyst estimate based on Refinitiv data of 35.45 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.4355 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.