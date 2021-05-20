Tencent Q1 profit rises 65%

TME

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 65% rise in quarterly profit.

Tencent, the world's largest gaming firm by revenue, booked profit of 47.77 billion yuan ($7.42 billion) for the three months through March, ahead of an average analyst estimate based on Refinitiv data of 35.45 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.4355 Chinese yuan renminbi)

