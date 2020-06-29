Tencent, Primavera to fund grocery delivery app - Bloomberg News

Tencent Holdings Ltd and private equity Primavera Capital are joining a funding round for Chinese grocery delivery app Xingsheng Youxuan that values the startup at $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent, which also backs grocery-delivery rival Missfresh, has not yet decided on how much money it would invest, the report said, citing a source.

The latest round of funding comes amidst a surge in demand for grocery delivery as more consumers order from the comfort of their homes due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Primavera and Tencent were not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for comment.

