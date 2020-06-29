Tencent, Primavera to fund grocery delivery app - Bloomberg News

June 29 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK and private equity Primavera Capital are joining a funding round for Chinese grocery delivery app Xingsheng Youxuan that values the startup at $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent, which also backs grocery-delivery rival Missfresh, has not yet decided on how much money it would invest, the report said, citing a source.

The latest round of funding comes amidst a surge in demand for grocery delivery as more consumers order from the comfort of their homes due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Primavera and Tencent were not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.