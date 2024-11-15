Tencent price target raised to $66 from $65 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tencent (TCEHY) to $66 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TCEHY:
- Tencent Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Tencent Surpasses Q3 Expectations with Strong Profit Growth
- Tencent, Visa partnering on palm-based authentication in Singapore, Nikkei says
- TCEHY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Game On: Nintendo cuts FY25 sales view amid decline in H1 sales
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.