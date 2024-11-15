Tencent price target raised to $66 from $65 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tencent (TCEHY) to $66 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

