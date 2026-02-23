Tencent Music’s Revenue Model Shifts Beyond Virtual Gifting as China’s Paid Music Market Expands

Key Points

Keystone Investors Pte Ltd sold 2,243,614 shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, an estimated $52.37 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end value of the position fell by $52.37 million, reflecting the sale of the TME shares

Represents a 4.7% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, valued at $0

The position accounted for 6.1% of the fund’s AUM in the previous quarter, marking a significant shift in portfolio allocation

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Keystone Investors Pte Ltd sold its entire holding of 2,243,614 shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $52.37 million based on average closing prices for the period. The quarter-end position value dropped by $52.37 million, a change reflecting the sale of the TME shares.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its Tencent Music Entertainment Group position, which represented 6.1% of AUM in the prior quarter; post-trade, the stake is 0% of reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $150.65 million (13.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $100.91 million (9.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $74.59 million (6.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GDX: $57.45 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group were priced at $15.15, up 21.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 8.20 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $31.72 billion Net income (TTM) $10.81 billion Dividend yield 1.18% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $15.15

Company snapshot

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a leading provider of digital music and audio entertainment services in China, leveraging a portfolio of popular platforms to capture a broad user base. The company combines streaming, social interaction, and live performance to drive user engagement and monetization. Its strategic integration with Tencent Holdings and partnerships in the entertainment ecosystem underpin its competitive position and growth potential.

The company offers music streaming, online karaoke, live streaming, and audio content platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. Tencent Music targets digital music consumers and content creators in China, with a focus on interactive and social entertainment experiences.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group generates revenue primarily from music subscriptions, virtual gifts, advertising, and sales of music-related merchandise and services to smart device manufacturers.

What this transaction means for investors

Tencent Music’s stock has rebounded alongside renewed interest in Chinese internet companies, but the more important shift is happening inside the business. China’s music market is moving from free streaming toward paid subscriptions, and Tencent Music sits at the center of that transition.

Tencent Music operates QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo, and WeSing, blending on-demand streaming with karaoke and social features. Unlike Western streaming platforms, it generates meaningful revenue from interactive entertainment such as virtual gifting. Virtual gifting enables users to buy digital items and tip performers during live broadcasts, driving higher spending but introducing earnings variability.

For investors, Tencent Music’s future outlook will depend on subscriber growth, average revenue per user expansion, and content costs amid competition from NetEase Cloud Music. A broader paying base would improve visibility and strengthen cash flow resilience. Tencent’s ecosystem advantages provide distribution scale, but sustained stock performance depends on proving that subscription-driven earnings can anchor the business across market cycles.

