Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group 1698.HK shares are due to start trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company's Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday.

The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

