Tencent Music quarterly revenue falls as competition heats up

Adds background, details on net income

May 16 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N posted a 15% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, hit by easing demand for its music streaming platform amid stiff competition.

Chinese regulators stripped Tencent Music of its exclusive contracts with big music labels in 2021, spurring competition from rivals such as Cloud Music and short video sharing platform Douyin.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings Ltd-controlled 0700.HK company fell to 6.64 billion yuan ($979.03 million) in the first quarter from 7.82 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the company fell 34.2% to 609 million yuan in the quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 6.7822 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.