Tencent Music quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher paying users

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Pei Li Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bryan Smith

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service attracted more paying users.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service attracted more paying users.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up about 1% in extended trading.

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, said paid users of its online music service jumped about 42% to 35.4 million in the third quarter.

Tencent Music, which has a user base of more than 900 million, has been shifting more of its content behind a paywall since earlier this year.

Although its music streaming services have more users, Tencent Music's biggest revenue drivers are its social entertainment services — Karaoke platform 'WeSing' and 'Kugou Live' and 'Kuwo Live' — where users can live stream concerts and shows.

Monthly average revenue per paying user from its social entertainment services rose 7.4% to 127.3 yuan ($18.20). It reported 12.2 million paying users for the segment during the quarter, a rise of 23.2% from a year earlier.

The company's net income rose to 1.02 billion yuan, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 964 million yuan, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 31% to 6.51 billion yuan, above estimates of 6.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 0.74 yuan per American depositary share, above estimates of 0.66 yuan.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

