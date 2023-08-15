Tencent Music Q2 Profit Rises; Revenues From Online Music Services Up 47.6%

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) reported that its second-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB 1.30 billion, representing 51.6 percent year-over-year growth. Earnings per ADS was RMB 0.82 compared to RMB 0.53. Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB 1.53 billion, representing 48.6% year-over-year growth. Non-IFRS earnings per ADS was RMB 0.97 compared to RMB 0.63.

Second quarter total revenues increased 5.5%, to RMB 7.29 billion from RMB 6.91 billion, the prior year, driven again by the strong growth of online music services. Revenues from online music services was up 47.6% to RMB 4.25 billion. The increase was driven by strong growth in music subscription revenues, supplemented by growth in revenues from advertising services. Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB 2.89 billion, representing a growth of 37.2%. The growth was driven by the continued uptick in the online music paying user base and ARPPU. The number of online music-paying users increased by 20.2% year-over-year to 99.4 million, the company noted.

Tencent said online music services contributed 58.3% of total revenues, surpassing the revenue contribution from social entertainment services for the first time in its development history.

Total cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of June 30, 2023 were RMB 30.5 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.