Tencent Music Partners With Galaxy Corp.; To Act As Tour Partner For G-Dragon's Concerts

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced a strategic partnership with Galaxy Corporation, the agency representing musician G-Dragon, for his upcoming regional tour. TME will act as the tour partner for G-Dragon's concerts across various markets, including most of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

TC Pan, Group Vice President of Tencent Music Entertainment, said: "Collaborating with a renowned global musician like G-Dragon aligns perfectly with TME's vision of connecting international audiences with exceptional music experiences."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.