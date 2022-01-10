Markets
Tencent Music Entertainment VP Dennis Tak Yeung Hau To Resign

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said that Dennis Tak Yeung Hau has decided to resign from his position for personal reasons, effective January 31, 2022. Hau has served as the company's Group Vice President since 2016.

Ross Liang, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will assume Hau's responsibilities in managing TME's international business.

In addition, Adrian Yau Kee Mak, independent director, will replace Edith Manling Ngan as the chairperson of audit committee, with immediate effect. Ngan will continue to serve as an independent director and a member of our audit committee.

