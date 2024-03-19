News & Insights

Markets
TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Q4 Profit Rises, Revenues Down

March 19, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB1.31 billion or $184 million, up 13.5% from last year's RMB1.15 billion.

Earnings per American Depositary Shares or ADS were RMB0.83 or $0.12, up from RMB0.72 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB1.58 billion or $222 million, compared to RMB1.44 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB1.00 or $0.14, compared to RMB0.91 last year.

The online music and audio entertainment platform in China reported total revenues of RMB6.89 billion or $971 million, down 7.2 percent from RMB7.43 billion in the same period of 2022.

Total revenue decrease was mainly due to the decline in revenues from social entertainment services and others, despite growth in revenues from online music services.

Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB3.42 billion or $481 million, representing 45.3% year-over-year growth.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Tencent Music shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $10.58.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.