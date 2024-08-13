Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.23, changing hands as low as $10.81 per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are currently trading off about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TME's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $15.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.01.

