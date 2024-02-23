Tencent Music Entertainment Group (SEHK:1698) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 39.73

The average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (SEHK:1698) has been revised to 39.73 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 36.56 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.49 to a high of 53.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.25% from the latest reported closing price of 41.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1698 is 0.04%, an increase of 30.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 152K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBEM - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1698 by 12.46% over the last quarter.

BKEM - BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 1,890.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1698 by 97.63% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

