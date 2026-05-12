Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled RMB2.091 billion, or RMB1.34 per share. This compares with RMB4.291 billion, or RMB2.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.273 billion or RMB1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to RMB7.895 billion from RMB7.356 billion last year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB2.091 Bln. vs. RMB4.291 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.34 vs. RMB2.77 last year. -Revenue: RMB7.895 Bln vs. RMB7.356 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.