Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () (TME) Price Target Increased by 7.59% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TME) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 9.48 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.33% from the latest reported closing price of 10.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.30%, an increase of 63.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.16% to 471,086K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 26,745K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,595K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 26,553K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,083K shares, representing a decrease of 28.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,117K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,648K shares, representing an increase of 51.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 76.46% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 22,992K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,386K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 41.11% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 21,818K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,148K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

