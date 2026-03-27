Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (TME) Price Target Decreased by 22.23% to 20.19

The average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TME) has been revised to $20.19 / share. This is a decrease of 22.23% from the prior estimate of $25.96 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.81 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.75% from the latest reported closing price of $9.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 33.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.36%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.86% to 451,597K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 80,480K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,926K shares , representing an increase of 23.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 20,047K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,021K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 18,709K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,452K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,428K shares , representing a decrease of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 30.81% over the last quarter.

Overlook Investments holds 15,869K shares.

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