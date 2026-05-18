Tencent Music Entertainment Group Completes Acquisition Of Ximalaya

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME, 1698.HK), on Monday, announced the completion of its acquisition of Ximalaya Inc. pursuant to the merger agreement announced in June 2025.

The transaction included cash of up to $1.26 billion and up to 175.3 million Class A ordinary shares of Tencent Music, including newly issued shares and shares underlying equity-based awards.

Tencent Music said Ximalaya has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company following the closing of the acquisition.

Tencent Music Entertainment closed trading 1.30% higher at HKD 34.240 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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