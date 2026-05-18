Markets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Completes Acquisition Of Ximalaya

May 18, 2026 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME, 1698.HK), on Monday, announced the completion of its acquisition of Ximalaya Inc. pursuant to the merger agreement announced in June 2025.

The transaction included cash of up to $1.26 billion and up to 175.3 million Class A ordinary shares of Tencent Music, including newly issued shares and shares underlying equity-based awards.

Tencent Music said Ximalaya has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company following the closing of the acquisition.

Tencent Music Entertainment closed trading 1.30% higher at HKD 34.240 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.