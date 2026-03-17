Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled RMB2.203 billion, or RMB1.41 per share. This compares with RMB1.957 billion, or RMB1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.485 billion or RMB1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to RMB8.641 billion from RMB7.458 billion last year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB2.203 Bln. vs. RMB1.957 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.41 vs. RMB1.26 last year. -Revenue: RMB8.641 Bln vs. RMB7.458 Bln last year.

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