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TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TME)

March 31, 2026 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/2/26, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/23/26. As a percentage of TME's recent stock price of $9.29, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to trade 2.58% lower — all else being equal — when TME shares open for trading on 4/2/26.

TME+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TME's low point in its 52 week range is $9.22 per share, with $26.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.31.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TME makes up 5.15% of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (Symbol: MUSQ) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TME).

In Tuesday trading, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Introduction to BDCs
 PAWZ Options Chain
 Ex-Dividend Calendar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Introduction to BDCs-> PAWZ Options Chain-> Ex-Dividend Calendar-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TME
MUSQ

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