Tencent Music Entertainment Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TME)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/2/26, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/23/26. As a percentage of TME's recent stock price of $9.29, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to trade 2.58% lower — all else being equal — when TME shares open for trading on 4/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TME's low point in its 52 week range is $9.22 per share, with $26.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TME makes up 5.15% of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (Symbol: MUSQ) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TME).

In Tuesday trading, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.