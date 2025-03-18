TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $TME Reports Quarterly Earnings

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT ($TME) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $7,382,928,000, beating estimates of $7,368,705,843 by $14,222,157.

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/29/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/06/2024

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TME recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Boris Van from Bernstein set a target price of $14.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Yang Liu from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 09/25/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.