TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $TME Reports Quarterly Earnings

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT ($TME) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $7,382,928,000, beating estimates of $7,368,705,843 by $14,222,157.
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 19,659,590 shares (+10012.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,136,346
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,984,690 shares (+558.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,326,231
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 9,958,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,031,472
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 8,738,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,297,720
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 7,575,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,985,749
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 6,919,574 shares (+152.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,537,164
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 6,152,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,830,625
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/29/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/06/2024
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TME recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/06/2024
- Boris Van from Bernstein set a target price of $14.0 on 11/04/2024
- Yang Liu from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 09/25/2024
