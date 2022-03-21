TME

Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimates

Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, supported by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

March 21 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, supported by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 9.3% in extended trading.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled 0700.HK company decreased 8.7% to 7.61 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell to 536 million yuan from 1.20 billion yuan in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

