Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimate

March 21 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, driven by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled 0700.HK company decreased 8.7% to 7.61 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

