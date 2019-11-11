Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher paying users

Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service attracted more paying users.

The company's net income rose to 1.02 billion yuan ($145.84 million), in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 964 million yuan, a year earlier.

Revenue of the firm, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, rose about 31% to 6.51 billion yuan, above estimates of 6.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.