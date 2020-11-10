US Markets
Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as it added more paying users to its music streaming service, at a time when many people are homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, rose to 7.58 billion yuan ($1.15 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 6.51 billion yuan ($910 million) in the year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of 7.47 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.6146 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

