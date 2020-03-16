Tencent Music beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Adds segment details, share movement

March 16 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 3%.

The company's paid users jumped 47.8% to 39.9 million in the quarter.

Monthly average revenue per paying user from its social entertainment services unit rose 9.3% to 138.5 yuan ($19.81). The company reported 12.4 million users for the segment, a rise of 21.6% from a year earlier.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, rose 35.1% to 7.29 billion yuan, above estimates of 7.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9913 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.