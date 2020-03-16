US Markets

Tencent Music beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Pei Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bryan Smith

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 3%.

Adds segment details, share movement

March 16 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 3%.

The company's paid users jumped 47.8% to 39.9 million in the quarter.

Monthly average revenue per paying user from its social entertainment services unit rose 9.3% to 138.5 yuan ($19.81). The company reported 12.4 million users for the segment, a rise of 21.6% from a year earlier.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, rose 35.1% to 7.29 billion yuan, above estimates of 7.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9913 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular