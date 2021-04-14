Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman

US Markets
Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Thursday it appointed Zhu Liang as the new chief executive officer and Cussion Kar Shun Pang as the new executive chairman of the board, with immediate effect.

April 15 (Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N said on Thursday it appointed Zhu Liang as the new chief executive officer and Cussion Kar Shun Pang as the new executive chairman of the board, with immediate effect.

Cussion had held the CEO's position from July 2016.

Zhu has previously served as the vice president of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, which controls Tencent Music.

The Chinese music streaming platform said Tong Tao Sang, the company's current chairman, will resign from his position.

Tong will also quit as the chairman of the compensation committee and from all his roles as a director or an officer of affiliates of the company, the group added.

James Gordon Mitchell will serve as company's chairman of compensation committee, it added.

