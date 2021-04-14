Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman

April 15 (Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N on Thursday said it appointed Cussion Kar Shun Pang as its new executive chairman of the board and Zhu Liang as the new chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

The Chinese music streaming platform said Tong Tao Sang, the company's current chairman, will resign from his position.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

