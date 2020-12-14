Tencent Makes Another Billion-Dollar Gaming Acquisition

Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) announced on Sunday that its acquisition of Leyou Technologies was on track to close after receiving approval from each company's shareholders. Leyou is the parent company of Digital Extremes, the Canada-based video game development studio known for Warframe. It also owns studios including Athlon and Splash Damage.

Leyou is expected to halt its trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today, and its listing will then be withdrawn before the market opens on Dec. 23. Tencent will be paying roughly $1.5 billion in cash to acquire the company.

Image source: Getty Images.

Leyou posted a $6.5 million loss on sales of $214 million in 2019, with revenue declining 5.9% annually in the period. The sales decline primarily stemmed from weaker performance for Warframe, but it clearly wasn't overly concerning to Tencent.

Warframe is a popular free-to-play online action game that was first released in 2013 and has managed to sustain strong levels of engagement thanks to ongoing content updates. The video game is still putting up relatively strong engagement, and Digital Extremes has shown that it's capable of releasing and sustaining hit titles. There's also a good chance that Warframe's performance can be reinvigorated by bridging the franchise to mobile. So far, the game has only been released on the PC, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Other studios under Leyou's corporate umbrella probably also caught Tencent's eye. Splash Damage's Gears Tactics received a strong reception from critics earlier this year, and Athlon is working on a Lord of the Rings game with Amazon that's set to be released in 2022. Overall, the Leyou acquisition looks like another smart move from Tencent.

10 stocks we like better than Tencent Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tencent Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.