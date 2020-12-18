US Markets
VIV

Tencent-led consortium buys extra 10% of Vivendi's Universal

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Vivendi said on Friday a Tencent-led consortium would exercise its option to buy an additional 10% stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles, based on a deal giving UMG an enterprise value of 30 billion euros.

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA said on Friday a Tencent-led 0700.HK consortium would exercise its option to buy an additional 10% stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles, based on a deal giving UMG an enterprise value of 30 billion euros.

The French conglomerate, in which billionaire Vincent Bollore's holding company has the biggest stake, said it was "pursuing its plan to sell additional minority interests in UMG with the assistance of several mandated banks" and that a listing was planned at the latest in 2022.

In March 2020, the Tencent-led consortium closed the initial purchase of a 10% stake in UMG, with the option to acquire an additional 10% on the same valuation basis until Jan. 15, 2021.

Vivendi said it planned to use proceeds from these transactions to reduce its financial debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Evans)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV TME

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular