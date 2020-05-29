Tencent in talks to buy Warner Music stake - WSJ

May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK is in discussions to invest $200 million in Warner Music Group, ahead of the record company's initial public offering next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent and Warner Music were not immediately available for comment.

