Tencent in talks to buy Warner Music stake - WSJ

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is in discussions to invest $200 million in Warner Music Group, ahead of the record company's initial public offering next week, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/tencent-in-talks-to-buy-warner-music-stake-11590774885, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent and Warner Music were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

