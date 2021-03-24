Tencent Holdings Q4 Results Up; Raises Dividend

(RTTNews) - Chinese Internet value added services provider Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCTZF.PK, TCEHY.PK) on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of 59.3 billion yuan or $9.1 billion, higher than 21.6 billion yuan in the year-ago quarter.

On a per share basis, profit rose to 6.112 yuan from 2.248 yuan in the same period last year.

Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders was 33.2 billion yuan or $5.1 billion in the quarter, compared to 25.5 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

On a per share basis, non-IFRS profit came in at 3.413 yuan in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Quarterly revenues were up 26 percent to 133.7 billion yuan or $20.5 billion from 105.8 billion yuan in the comparable period last year.

The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of HK$1.60 per share for fiscal year 2020, higher than last year's HK$1.20 per share.

