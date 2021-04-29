Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $81.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TCEHY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TCEHY to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.44 billion, up 32.04% from the year-ago period.

TCEHY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $92.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.89% and +32.29%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TCEHY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TCEHY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TCEHY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.5, so we one might conclude that TCEHY is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

