Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Tencent Holding Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.35 billion, down 2.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $80.81 billion, which would represent changes of -10.15% and -6.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tencent Holding Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tencent Holding Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tencent Holding Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TCEHY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



