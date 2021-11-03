Tencent has long-term plan for chip development, investment

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's tech giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK has a long-term chip development and investment plan, the head of its cloud and smart industry group was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Tang Daosheng made the comments at the Tencent Digital Ecosystem Summit in the central city of Wuhan, the company said on its verified WeChat account on Tencent Cloud.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.