Tencent gets approval to publish two Nintendo Switch games in China

China's content regulator granted approval to Tencent to publish two Nintendo Switch games in the country Thursday, as the tech giant aims to bring more Nintendo games to the world's most important game market.

The two approved games are Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, according to a notice on the website of National Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

