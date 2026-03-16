Tencent Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Tencent TCEHY is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 18.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 19.51% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $27.83 billion, indicating a 16.05% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TCEHY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once and delivering an average surprise of 6.73%.

Tencent Holding Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Tencent Holding Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Tencent Holding Ltd. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Tencent is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with broad operational momentum, having delivered robust growth across its gaming, marketing and fintech verticals in the previously reported quarter. The domestic games portfolio is expected to have remained a primary growth driver, with evergreen titles such as Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite continuing to benefit from expanded game ecosystems and AI-powered content enhancements. VALORANT Mobile, which had emerged as China's most successful mobile game launch of 2025 by first-month engagement metrics, is expected to have sustained strong user retention through the quarter.



Marketing Services is expected to have remained a meaningful tailwind, with continued AI-driven improvements to ad targeting efficiency and broader advertiser adoption of the AIM+ automated campaign solution anticipated to have supported healthy revenue growth across Video Accounts, Mini Programs and Weixin Search inventories. Tencent's ongoing upgrades to the Hunyuan foundation model throughout the quarter, combined with Yuanbao's deeper integration within the Weixin ecosystem, are expected to have progressively strengthened the company's competitive positioning in AI-native applications and driven stronger user engagement through the period. The November 2025 global launch of the Hunyuan 3D engine is anticipated to have broadened enterprise cloud demand, adding a constructive layer to Business Services growth.



FinTech and Business Services is expected to have continued its measured recovery, aided by gradually improving offline consumer payment activity and resilient consumer loan performance.

Tencent’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Tencent currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Advantest ATEYY, Ciena CIEN and Cognex CGNX.

Advantest, Ciena and Cognex sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Advantest have surged 53.5% over the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEYY’s fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.57, up by 79.72% year over year.



Shares of Ciena have surged 147.4% over the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $5.89, up by 123.11% year over year.



Shares of Cognex have surged 8.8% over the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGNX’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.25, up by 22.55% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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