Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent 0700.HK said on Tuesday it would extend warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in China via official channels before March 31 by six months as sales have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has impacted Nintendo Switch sales, logistics, promotions and user experience in China to varying degrees, the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Tencent, which started selling Switches in China in December, is a local partner of Nintendo 7974.T for its console games sales in the country.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +86 18810385187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.