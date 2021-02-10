Tencent executive held by China over links to corruption case - WSJ

An executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd has been held by Chinese authorities as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of China's former top law-enforcement officials, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent's shares fell 1.4% in early trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, while the broader market .HSI slipped 0.3%. (https://on.wsj.com/2NdMuv9)

