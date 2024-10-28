Bullish option flow detected in Tencent with 4,230 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 65.36%. Dec-24 12 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
- Tencent Music announces strategic partnership with Galaxy Corporation
- Tencent Music price target raised to $16.20 from $14 at Macquarie
- Tencent call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Tencent Music downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
