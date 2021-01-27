Tencent buys stake in French games maker Dontnod

Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's Tencent 0700.HK has invested 30 million euros ($36.35 million) in a minority stake in French independent video game developer Dontnod Entertainment SA ALDNE.PA, the latter announced on Wednesday.

Tencent acquired the stake as Dontnod - the maker of Life is Strange and Vampyr - launched a 40 million euro capital increase intended to fund more original self-published games on PC, consoles and mobile platforms.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman )

