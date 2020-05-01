Tencent buys 5% stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay

May 1 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings 0700.HK has bought a 5% stake in Afterpay Ltd APT.AX, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

Tencent's shareholding in the Australian firm was worth A$418.5 million ($270.1 million), based on Afterpay shares' closing level on Friday.

The stake was built from the end of March through April, a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange showed.

($1 = 1.5494 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

