Tencent-backed Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO

Sohini Podder
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 25 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed 0700.HK Missfresh Ltd MF.O raised $273 million in a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, giving the Chinese online grocery company a market value of over $3 billion.

