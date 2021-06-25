Tencent-backed Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO

June 25 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed 0700.HK Missfresh Ltd MF.O raised $273 million in a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, giving the Chinese online grocery company a market value of over $3 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.